Nigerian Agbeyegbe-Hays listed for 2022 America’s most powerful women in accounting award

The New York-based Nigerian-American certified public accountant, Orumé Agbeyegbe-Hays, has been listed as one of the 25 recipients of America’s most powerful women in the accounting award for the year 2022.

Hays who was recently appointed chairperson of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Private Companies Practice Section’s Executive Committee made it into the elite group based on her significant contribution to the accounting profession in the US.

The highly respected Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who is the founder and managing director of Hays CPA LLC is the first sole practitioner and the first black female CPA to chair the Private Companies Practice Section’s Executive Committee (PCPS) Executive Committee. The appointment is for a three-year term.

Meanwhile, the AICPA and CPA Practice Advisor Magazine recently announced the recipients of the 2022 edition of the prestigious Most Powerful Women in Accounting Award.

The qualifications for selection for the Most Powerful Women in Accounting Award, which has been presented annually since 2012, include: the recipient being a driving force to create a culture of excellence, innovation, and inclusion. If she is a vendor, she has helped to develop the technologies and solutions that will empower organizations to be more productive and profitable.

Speaking on the importance of America’s Most Powerful Women in Accounting Award, AICPA President, Barry Melancon, described it as a platform for celebrating Female CPAs who have distinguished themselves and showcasing them as role models who already are inspiring younger generations of female professionals.

“Many of the finest professionals in accounting, as we all know are women. Yet, they don’t always receive the recognition they deserve. That is why the AICPA joined forces with the CPA Advisory Magazine to create the Most Powerful Women in Accounting Award. For over a decade, this award has shone a well-deserved spotlight on those women who have made an indelible impact in the accounting profession,” he said.

Hays is presently a director at large and executive committee member of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants and she is the current president of NYSSCPA’s Manhattan/Bronx Chapter.

An adjunct Lecturer at the Lucille and Jay Chazanoff School of Business, College of Staten Island (CSI), Orumé Agbeyegbe Hays earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin in Nigeria. She gained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from CSI, City University of New York (CUNY), and a Master of Science in Taxation from the D’Amore McKim School of Business, Northeastern University, Massachusetts.





