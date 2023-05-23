Three courts have turned down petitions by the Lamidi Apapa-led faction shopping for injunctions against the Labour Party (LP), the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh claimed.

In a statement he signed, Obiora Ifoh said Apapa and his group have continued their search for a court that would grant their injunction in spite of the failed attempt.

He said, “Labour Party sources who have been monitoring the clandestine movement of Akingbade and his team have informed us that the former Legal Adviser has visited three states in the North as at today, moving from one court to the other, shopping for a judge who will give them an injunction in order to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to recognize them.

“They have visited three judges in the North who have all turned down their requests.

“They are still prowling the Northern states with enough liquidity at their disposal to influence the legal officers but we can confirm that as of today, none of the judges have agreed to their tempting offers.

“We therefore commend the judges who have refused their offers, and who are insisting that justice can not be bought.

“Notwithstanding, the unfortunate incident in Kano Federal High court last week where they deceived the judge to enter a judgement against Labour Party.

“We are happy that their motives was not defeated but also the clarification of His Lordship, that his judgement was misinterpreted to mean a blanket punishment against all elected members of the party across Nigeria was heart warming. Labour Party has also swiftly applied for notice of appeal. We believe that justice will also be dispensed accordingly.

“We use this opportunity to call on the judiciary to be up and doing, and to be on notice of the plots of these anti-democratic elements to derail our thriving democracy.

“We also call on the Chief Justice of the Federation and Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to advice judges under them not to allow the name of the judiciary to be dragged into the mud by desperate politicians.

“The judiciary has a duty to protect our democracy and we believe that this arm of government has done well but can still do more until the likes of Apapa and his cohorts are properly caged in accordance with the law and are made to pay for the injury and pains they have continued to inflict on our democracy,” Obiorah stated.





