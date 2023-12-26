Three inmates serving different jail terms at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Ijebu-Ode, have escaped from prison.

This development was confirmed by NCS Public Relations Officer, Victor Oyeleke, to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

Oyeleke said the trio of Hammed Adeboyejo; Fatai Akande and Aliu Oguntona escaped from prison on Saturday morning at about 3.00 am.

Oyeleke said “It happened early hours of Saturday morning around 3am. A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their families. We are working together with other sister agencies and in good time they will be brought back”.

Adeboyejo until his escape from prison was convicted of armed robbery and murder; while Akande and Oguntona were convicted of murder and sexual offences respectively.

