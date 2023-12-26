Scores of persons killed in recent attacks by bandits in Plateau State have been given mass burials.

The bandits had attacked different communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state, killing scores.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association led by Solomon Mwantiri has condemned the attacks that happened in Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV villages in Gashish, and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, as well as in Bokkos LGA, on the night of Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24.

NTV witnessed nine casualties, Mai Yanga Sabo had five, Darwat reported three, and Hurum had one victim.

The neighbouring villages of Bokkos suffered the most with a death toll exceeding 40, along with numerous injuries, looting of food items, and destruction of property.

