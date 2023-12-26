The Nigerian Army has said that it would focus on training and provision of more equipment to its men and officers as they continue to confront insecurity at the various theatres in the country.

This is to ensure that Nigeria returns to the good old days when people could travel freely across the country and when they could sleep with their two eyes closed.

This indication was given by the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja at the luncheon with Frontline Troops of 6th Division at 29 Battalion Parade Ground in Port Harcourt on Monday, 25th December, 2023.

Represented by Major Gen. Kevin Aligbe Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army, the COAS said that that is what the troops have been geared up to do in 2024 saying that with the support of Nigerians, there was no doubt that the country can achieve that.

He assured the troops that the Army would soon take delivery of some helicopters and other fighting equipment to enable troops to conduct better operations in 2024.

He explained that the programme was significant in so many ways as it puts on record “the premium, the Chief of Army Staff puts on the welfare and well-being of the troops. And this is significant again as it speaks of the empathy he brings to his style of leadership”.

“As we are here now, he’s in Sokoto with troops of 8- Division, Nigerian Army in the North West operations celebrating with the troops that are in the barracks and of course with families of those that are in the various theatres across the country. This is to bridge whatever gaps there may be between the leadership, and you know every other strata of the Nigerian Army.

“We do this to honour our men and we also invite our friends to come and join us to celebrate our soldiers who do what we do at the risk of lives and limbs and continue to do so even if means paying the supreme price”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 6-Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Major Gen. Jamal Abdussalam said that the event “provides opportunity for us as a professional army to appreciate our troops for their sacrifices to the Nigerian Army and fatherland, particularly, the Niger Delta region”.

He said that over the years officers and men of the Division have continued to contribute through various lines of operations in shaping activities that have a direct bearing on the economic mainstay of this great nation noting that the operations have yielded the desired effect as evident in the surge in oil production quota for a relatively consistent period of time.

“Let me quickly add that our troops have been involved in various kinetic and non-kinetic activities that have considerably shaped the operating environment with their attendant hazards. Key among these hazards is the loss of various lives of our colleagues and occasional loss and damage of equipment.

“You are all aware that most recently, we lost 4 of our gallant soldiers in the criminal activities of militants’ unwarranted and unprovoked attacks. I would like to use this medium to warn those responsible for those dastardly acts that they will surely pay a higher price for their actions.

“These incidents and many sundry operations hazards call for avenues such as this to appreciate their service personnel for their uncommon sacrifices.

“It is in the realization of this fact that the Chief of Army Staff organised a luncheon to appreciate the sacrifices of our troops. This is in line with the COAS Command philosophy which has sound administration anchored on welfare as one of its main pillars.

“Today, we are essentially here to say thank you for the good job you are doing for this great nation.

Let me also add that as the year 2023 winds down, it is on record that our operational activities have yielded the desired effect as evident in the surge in oil production quota for a relatively consistent period of time”.

He urged men and officers of the command to sustain the tempo in the year 2024 saying that the 6 Division, Nigerian Army would support the federal government to achieve its oil output target for 2024 and even surpass it for the benefit of our nation.

“This is our commitment, this is our task and this is our main objective.

I will like to assure the good people of the Niger Delta region that the Nigerian Army indeed, 6 Division shall continue to conduct our operations in line with global best practices and adherence to codes of conduct and rules of engagement as well as adherence to fundamental human rights”.

In his remarks, The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara reassured the Army and other Security Agencies that it would continue to work in synergy with them for everybody to appreciate the positive energy that would be exuded by that collaboration.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu Governor Fubara said “We are here smiling relaxing and enjoying ourselves because you all take the trouble of making sure that we are safe, by making sure that we are secure, by making sure that we can sleep with our two eyes closed we thank you all very much. I think we need to give applause to our Front Line Soldiers”.

He said that it was an exciting experience to see very Senior Officers, serving those who are reasonably below them, noting that it reminds us of how Christ fed his disciples and washed their feet which is a sign of greatness.

“We therefore appreciate all the Generals that have to serve these numerous soldiers that are here. You have taught them something about the value of service; you have taught them to know that you have to be a servant leader to serve other people better. We appreciate you for that humility and that demonstration of affection and love,” Governor Fubara stressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE