FG signs MOU with NGO on COVID-19 documentation

Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Non-Governmental Organisation, Society Committee Against COVID-19 (SOSOCOVID), to document government and stakeholders activities during the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire who was represented by the Director of Health System Strengthening Division, Mr Okwudili Okechukwu, pointed out that the project would educate Nigerians on issues of COVID-19.

Ehanire said stakeholder’s played vital roles in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Ehanire added that the project to write a book about all the efforts was a welcome development and for posterity’s sake.

The Director of SOSOCOVID, Kenneth Ibe-Kalu, said the project was to tell the story of the dreaded Coronavirus to Nigerians.

“We will let Nigerians know how the virus declared war on an unprepared world, how its weapon of mass destruction was fired into Nigeria and how the country engaged in the warfare”.

”It is usually said that events not written is lost to history. This is why we decided to chronic the advent of Coronavirus in the book of records titled `COVID-19: The Nigerian Story”

Ibe-Kalu said the book’s storyline would celebrate those who planned strategies, those who braved it to the front line and other people who rendered one service or the other.

“The book would celebrate and accommodate profiles of support, innovations and contributions of Nigerians in the fight against COVID-19”.

