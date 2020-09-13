Threats to withdraw services from Arik Air: Management begs Labour Minister to intervene

Worried that the aviation unions may make do with their earlier threats to lead the workers to withdraw services and subsequently ground flight operations at the airline on Monday, September 14, 2020, the management of Arik Air has cried to the Minster of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, to urgently intervene in the face-off.

In a letter of appeal written, signed and sent to Ngige with copies forwarded to the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) by the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, the management of the airline accused the unions of abuse of the position of leadership saying the issues in dispute cannot pass the test of fairness and only affect, in the short term, less than 20 staff out of a workforce of over 1600.

Arik Air management in the letter declared: “I would like to draw your attention to a new threat by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) to call Arik Air workers out on a strike on Monday, September 14, 2020.

“We strongly believe that the threat of strike action without an exhaustive use of the various channels of engagement, discussion, consensus and understanding is faulty and unlikely to yield the best outcomes for staff, the company and its faithful passengers. It is, in fact, an abuse of the position of union leadership as the issues in dispute cannot pass the test of fairness and only affect, in the short term, less than 20 staff out of a workforce of over 1600.

“Prior to Arik Air Ltd going into Receivership, the employment letters basically detailed the approved emoluments of staff. Since the commencement of the receivership, this has been expanded by the introduction of policies to create best practice work environments to deliver top-notch services. In addition, management has been in discussion with various staff groups and unions to have these policies codified into Staff Conditions of Service and have a share of mind on most issues.

“The only outstanding area of difference is the request by the unions for a terminal benefit scheme over and above the requirements of the Pension Act. They request for an independent retirement benefits scheme that will be wholly funded by the airline where retiring, resigning and terminated staff will receive a lump-sum payment upon exit that will in some cases double the joint contribution of management and staff under the Pension Act of 2004 as amended.

“While it is the right of staff to share in the prosperity of a company, the request for an additional retirement scheme from a loss-making company, in receivership and whose operations are supported by creditors over and above legal requirements is simply onerous. Given the cost-driven challenges in the aviation sector that have seen the majority of airlines fold up in the past years, the request by the unions will set an unsustainable standard for other airlines that are struggling to survive in these difficult times. Notwithstanding, management restates its commitment to appropriate staff welfare and will do its best to keep workers motivated within the limit of available resources.

“We can report with much gratitude that financial creditors have all suspended demands for repayment to ensure the stability of the airline. We are also enjoying the support of fuel suppliers, aircraft parts suppliers and various Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul organizations (MRO) while carefully managing the COVID- 19 challenge. This is the kind of understanding and support we urge all our staff to imbibe so that we can ride the times and soar.

“While we appeal that you intervene in seeking for the understanding and cooperation of the workers’ unions, we remain committed to protecting the airline and assure our stakeholders of a safe and conducive working environment. We shall also protect the interest of the flying public for a safe, friendly and on time travelling experience.”

The unions in a joint statement issued last Friday titled:’Noticw Of Withdrawal Of Service’, had placed all the workers of Arik Air except pilots and engineers on notice to withdraw their services with effect from 00hrs on September 14, 2020.

The unions attributed their position to the continual decision of the Aril Air management to frustrate “our efforts to resolve the conditions of service negotiations as well as our demand for just and fair treatment for the workers during the COVID-19 period.

“In response, wherefore, our unions have no choice than to reinstate the notice of withdrawal of services. Accordingly, all Arik Air workers (other than pilots and engineers) are hereby directed to withdraw all services with effect from 00hrs on September 14, 2020, until the time issues states above are satisfactorily resolved.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE