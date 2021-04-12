Family rolls out order of funeral rites for late Afenifere spokesperson, Odumakin

The family of the late spokesperson of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, on Monday, announced the order of his funeral rites, which has been slated to start, from Thursday 22nd through Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th April 2021, a period of three days.

Widow of the deceased activist, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin, made this known in a release titled: “Yinka Odumakin: Transition announcement,” copy of which was made available to the Tribune Online saying, Thursday’s event, which is “Day of tributes and service of songs” will hold at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos between 11 am and 4 pm while his body lies in state.

According to the statement, the body of the deceased activist will, on Friday, April 23rd, 2021, depart Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North Local Government Area (LGA) of Osun State, adding that there will be a Christian wake by 5 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, to be followed by a candlelight procession same day.

The statement said lying in state will take place on Saturday, 24th April at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8 am, followed by a Funeral Service by 10 am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment.

