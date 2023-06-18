The Eyewitness Group has advocated for the appointment of the immediate past governor of Nasarawa state, senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for a prominent position in the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu Led government.

The Group said Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s recent withdrawal of his senatorial case at the tribunal has once again demonstrated his unparalleled dedication to the unity and collective prosperity of Nasarawa State.

In light of this, the Eyewitness Group has called on President Tinubu to consider Al-Makura for a prominent position in order to add value to his government.

Chairman of the group, Donatus Nadi, in a statement released on Sunday in Lafia and made available to Tribune Online, commended Al-Makura’s exceptional track record in the state and predicted that history would remember him as a significant figure in the politics and governance of not only Nasarawa State but the entire nation.

The Eyewitness Group highlighted Al-Makura’s extensive experience, proven achievements, and strong leadership qualities as factors that make him deserving of higher responsibility in the service of the country.

The statement acknowledged his successful tenure as Governor from 2011 to 2015, during which he made unprecedented strides in governance and infrastructural development, positioning Nasarawa State as a beacon of good governance in Nigeria. “Since assuming the role of Senator in 2019, Al-Makura’s impact has been felt at the national level”.

The statement also emphasized Al-Makura’s long-standing political journey, which began in the Second Republic, where he emerged as the Youth Leader of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State in 1980.

“His subsequent service as a member of the 1988/1989 Constituent Assembly and as the State Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) from 1990 to 1992 further solidified his reputation as a silent force in Nigerian politics.”

The Eyewitness Group praised Al-Makura’s unmatched legacies, footprints, and record of achievements, which serve as testament to his capability to make significant contributions to the nation.

The statement urged President Tinubu to leverage Al-Makura’s qualities and consider him for a prominent position of responsibility within his government.

“As Al-Makura’s towering accomplishments in politics and governance continue to speak for him, they serve as a reference point not only for the present generation but also for generations to come,” the statement said.





