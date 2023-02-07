By: Bola Badmus- Lagos

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday raised concern that his spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has again been attacked in his residence, warning that if anything bad happen to him or any of his supporters or family members, it would set a very dangerous signal against the country’s democracy and the coming elections.

The alleged fresh attack is coming barely three weeks after a similar attack on him in Akokwa, Imo State.

Recall that gunmen on motorcycles had on January 14, 2023 invaded Ugochinyere’s house, burnt his house, cars, and killed his uncle and three others.

National Co-Spokesperson of CUPP, Comrade Mark Adebayo, raised this concern in a statement made available to newsmen, saying that “another series of SOS from my Colleague, opposition Spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere which I’m sharing with the media urgently.”

According to him, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who is House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency, had in the SOS declared pointedly that he and family members were “under attack again by armed men with explosives and heavy gunfire.”

Adebayo, while decrying the situation on ground, said this was obtained when security agencies allowed known or reported criminals free reign, calling for immediate intervention by security agencies to protect Ikenga and his entourage.

This was just as Adebayo said the Coalition would continue to hold the Imo State government responsible for any harm that befalls Ikenga in this period.

“This is what you get when security agencies allow known or reported criminals free reigns. CUPP calls for immediate intervention by security agencies to protect Ikenga and his entourage.

“We will continue to hold the Imo State government responsible for any harm that befalls Ikenga in this period,” he said.

