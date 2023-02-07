Biola Azeez

The former PDP member, who described himself as a youth activist and grassroots mobilizer, said that he left his former party to join APC because the PDP could not recognize youths in matters related to the success of the party.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, Ambassador Shola said that it dawned on him that the opposition party had not learnt any lesson from the defeat in the 2019 general elections, particularly, on youth inclusiveness.

Former House of Representatives aspirant for Ilorin East/South federal constituency, Ambassador Akanbi Ilyas Shola, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state.

Former House of Representatives aspirant, who claimed to have recently led the PDP ‘O su wa’ rally,

also drummed support for the second-term bid of the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He hailed Governor Abdulrazaq’s administration’s youth-friendly programmes and policies, noting that the governor had deliberately made youths very important allies by appointing them into key political and government offices.

“I have realized through experience and exposure that we need a government and party that cares about youths’ inclusion in politics to develop this country which is lacking in the PDP.

“The PDP has failed to give up the stage by recognizing the youths in every matter related to the success of the party. Throughout my lifetime, I have remained a loyal and committed frontline member of the PDP.

In December 2022, I led a group of people to organize a town hall meeting, tagged: “Arewa Decides Project 2023” to awaken political consciousness among the youths in Kwara state.

It is also on record that on the 19th of January, 2023, I led the Ilorin East/Ilorin South ‘O su was Constituency rally across some streets of Ilorin to raise support for the PDP. Alas, it has dawned on me that the PDP has not learnt any lesson from the defeat of 2019, particularly on youth inclusion.

“For days, I have pondered over the words of some stakeholders whose advisory note led me to trace the failure of the PDP, their inability to recognize the youth constituency as an integral part of the party, and also the game-changer of the country’s political terrain.

I was in awe of the pathetic situation I found myself alongside several other loyal party members, in limbo, which eventually led to the parting way with the party.

“No administration in the history of our state has given opportunities to the youths to showcase themselves like the administration of Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has done in the last three and half years. It is, therefore, incumbent on Kwara Youths to support Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq who is reputed for massive empowerment of the youths.

Under this administration, our youths are being supported across different sectors. I do hope this will continue and things will get much better for the youth constituency.

“It is quite disheartening that the dying PDP in which I toiled day and night failed to take the youth into account. They failed to recognise that the future belongs to the youths. On this note, I have come to terms with making a bold statement and joining hands with the true progressives in the APC to actualize my dreams and make

positive changes in the lives of my people.

“Consequently, after a round of prayers with my creator, my family, supporters and well-wishers, I, Amb. Akanbi Ilyas Shola hereby announce my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) while I formally express my intention to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, to make positive changes for my people and

Nigeria at large”.