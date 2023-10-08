A Technology Talent Outsourcing and Training Company, Ingryd Academy has said that there are jobs in the country despite the popular saying of ‘no jobs’.

The Managing Director, Khadijat Abdulkadir, who spoke at the Induction Ceremony of 1000 Aspiring Technology Professionals by the company, said the issue is there are not enough people qualified for those jobs.

Khadijat said it is the rationale the Academy is partnering with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to tackle the tech talent shortage in Africa, with a bold goal of training 4,000 tech professionals annually.

Abdulkadir explained that the selection is based on their tech passion and test scores, adding that Scholars receive hands-on learning, career coaching, and job placement support.

According to her, the academy will train the participants on technical skills like Java, Linux, Cybersecurity, and Data Science.

“Contrary to popular belief, there are jobs available, but the problem is that there are not enough people qualified for those jobs.

“Ingryd is training people to perform in those jobs.

“In partnership with LSETF, the program offers full scholarships to passionate tech enthusiasts in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Selection is based on their tech passion and test scores. Scholars receive hands-on learning, career coaching, and job placement support. Training for the inaugural cohort starts virtually and at Ingryd Academy’s Lagos hubs on October 16, 2023,” she said.

