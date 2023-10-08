The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has refuted

a figure released recently about the number of kidnap and killed persons in the nation’s capital.

The report stated that at least 12 people were killed and 139 others abducted by bandits and robbers, as both attacked some communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from April to September, with victims paying N126 million as ransom.

This comes on the heels of the resurgence of the popular One Chance gangs terrorising commuters on Abuja roads, as Remi Jonshon, a reporter with Capital FM, Radio Nigeria on Wednesday fell victim to one of the gangs, as they beat her up after minutes of driving, inflicting injuries on her and disposing her of her belongings in the process.

The FCT Police Command, however, said it is fully aware of the news making the rounds about abducted and kidnapped persons in the communities of the Federal Capital Territory, but the said figures are inaccurate.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Commissioner, Haruna Garba was quoted as saying: “The Command can confirm that there were reported cases of abduction/kidnapping within the Territory which heralded swift response from the Police who successfully rescued and reunited some of the abductees back with their family members. Equally, the Command has arrested 11 kidnappers in the last month, investigation is ongoing, some of the arrested kidnappers are assisting police to effect the arrests of fleeing members.

“The Command wishes to state clearly that the figures/ numbers in the news making the round are inaccurate and actually misleading, as it may incite panic in the public.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna Garba, wishes to reiterate the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the live and property of all and ensuring residents of the FCT sleep with their eyes closed.

“He equally advises those circulating misleading information to create the impression that there is a sense of insecurity in FCT are not helping the issue. As Nigerian, you have an obligation to partner with the Police and other security agencies to make the city safer instead of creating trepidation in the minds of the people. FCT remain the safest place in the country.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to give information to the Police, in doing so you May be Saving life and property.”

