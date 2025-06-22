The suppression of #StopBenueKilling protesters

THE recurrent violence in Benue State which has often culminated in mass killings and wanton destruction of property is not the kind of issue that you expect citizens of good conscience to ignore or keep silent about, especially against the backdrop of ineffective official actions to alter the dangerous trajectory. The regularity and intensity of the deadly attacks and the impunity with which such carnage is executed by the perpetrators necessarily call for the registration of grievances by citizens who are at the receiving end. It verges on cruelty, therefore, to attempt to coerce a people on whom acts of terrorism are incessantly inflicted to remain silent, but that was what happened in Benue State recently. The gruesome killing of over 200 people in the Yelwata district by armed assailants, in particular, is a sufficient ground for protest by citizens who had witnessed similar carnage time and again with official promises of apprehending the perpetrators and stymieing the recurrence of violence being largely unfulfilled.

Against this backdrop, it smacks of insensitivity, and it is indeed inhuman to repress citizens who embarked on a peaceful protest to draw attention to their plight. In Benue, some of the protesters who were simply demanding urgent action from the authorities to address the recurring violence in the state were reportedly arrested and detained. This is very wrong. Aside from the fact that it detracts markedly from morality to harass protesters who were in a mourning mood, the protesters have a right under the law to register their grievances peacefully. The truth is that the protesters had committed no offence to warrant being arrested and detained as they were merely exercising their right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression as guaranteed under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). However, in breach of moral codes and in defiance of the law, the peaceful protesters in Benue were reportedly tormented by agents of the Nigerian State.

It is gladdening to know that a civil society organisation, Lawyers Alert, in collaboration with the Benue State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has successfully secured the release of 14 #StopBenueKilling peaceful protesters who were arrested and detained for four days in Makurdi on June 15, 2025. The point must be reiterated that the arrest and detention of the protesters would not have taken place in the first place if the government had cared about the protection of the constitutional rights of citizens and their civil liberties. Indeed, it reflects very badly on the image of the country, and especially that of the security agencies that orchestrated the unwarranted suppression of dissent, that those protesting Benue mass killings were arrested and detained while many of them were tear gassed. It portrays their authorities as aggressive and unfeeling. The security agents should not have gone to that extreme, especially when the protest was not associated with any form of violence. It is extremely strange, callous, and saddening that security agents attempted to limit the civic space. The arrest and detention of protesters is an inadvertent exhibition of the Nigerian State’s utter disregard for human life, given the circumstances that triggered the disapproval of perceived official inaction. Certainly, the protesters are not enemies of the state; they are the aggrieved. They have just lost loved ones, so why brutalise them?

What kind of double jeopardy is this? This kind of suppression happens all the time, but it is about time the security operatives stopped the heartless and uncivilised tendency. Is it not ironic that the protesters were advised to limit their protest because of security operations, even when those security operations had failed to stop the carnage by terrorist herders? It is the killers, not their victims, that should be getting arrested. Yet, none of the perpetrators of these hideous attacks are on record to have been arrested and prosecuted. They have largely carried on with impunity. It was a bewildered President Bola Tinubu that gave marching orders to the security agencies during his recent visit to Benue State to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the Yelwata carnage without fail. Like many Nigerians, the president was surprised that violent acts culminating in hundreds of deaths could happen in an area without the arrest of any of the outlaws who carried out the dastardly action. We are waiting patiently to see the outcome of the new presidential order even as we hope it does not go the way of the previous ones by President Tinubu’s predecessor that yielded no tangible results.

Apart from the sense of impunity that incentivises the terrorists to continue with their atrocious actions, the harassment of victims of genocide will make the perpetrators happy. And they will be emboldened to continue their deadly mission, which constitutes an assault on the collective humanity of the citizenry. That is not the kind of signal that Nigeria should be sending to the international community. Again, apart from being a breach of citizens’ rights, repression can also be counterproductive as aggrieved persons who are denied the opportunity to ventilate their grievances could bottle them up and react with unmitigated aggression in the fullness time. It does not bode well for the much needed trust, cohesion, unity and patriotism for government or any of its agencies to continue to engage in official actions that portray it as an adversary in the eye of the ordinary citizen. A little bit of empathy and sensitivity will be required in the official circles to alter citizens’ negative perceptions in that regard.

In Benue and elsewhere, contrary to the usual narrative, the often fatal disputes are not just between two different sets of economic actors fighting for space; they are definitive acts of terrorism and should be treated as such. The critical assignment before the government is to craft and institute implementable strategies and measures that are markedly different from the extant ones that have proven ineffective in tackling terrorists frontally in Benue State and across the country, not to repress or suppress survivors of terror asking for effective official intervention. The violence in Benue is not showing any sign of letting up. The government must get down to brass tacks.