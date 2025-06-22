Ogun LG chair appreciates winner of Essay Competition for making council proud

The Chairman, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Dr. Olusola Akinbode, has appreciated the outstanding performance of Miss Waliat Ajakore, a Basic Six pupil of Ansar-Deen Primary School 3, Ayetoro, for coming first during an Essay Competition commemorating Democracy Day with the theme: “Technology enhances voter confidence in electoral processes to resourceful policy of the present government on education.’’

Dr. Akinbode stated this during the presentation of the winner by the school authority, led by the head teacher, Mr. Gabriel Atoba, to the chairman at his office in Ayetoro.

While appreciating Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration for a giant stride in the education sector, the local government chairman announced the donation of N100,000 to the school and N100,000 to the winner as part of efforts towards motivating and promoting her education.

The chairman, in a statement signed by the council’s Zonal Information Officer, Lateef Akintunde, said the government will continue to do all within its capacity to support and promote excellent performance, urging learners in the council to maximise the opportunity of free education by the state government with complementary efforts by the council to pursue their dreams

“I really want to commend the winner for making our council proud. The excellent performance of Miss Ajakore is a reflection of the commitment of our administration to education. For the winner, don’t rest on your oars but continue to do things that will make the council retain its enviable position among its peers across the state,” the chairman said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako, and the former Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi, congratulated the winner and described the feat attained by the young and brilliant girl to the enabling environment as well as the quality of pedagogical engagement offered in Nigeria’s public schools.

Salako also announced a scholarship award spanning Basic 7 to 9 for the champion effect from the 2025/2026 academic session

In their separate remarks, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yewa North Local Government Area chapter, Comrade Mathew Akinde and the headteacher of A.U.D 3, appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration and the council chairman for their contributions towards the development of educational sector within the short time of assuming office, they said that it is good to encourage learners enthusiasm towards attending competitions, submitting that participation of pupils at competition will enable learners prove their worth and make them excel among their peers

Speaking, the award winner appreciated the government for making the school environment conducive for learners across the state, while appreciating the local government chairman for the cash gift and promised to remain a good ambassador of Yewa North Local Government.

