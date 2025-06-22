The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Economic catalyst or misplaced priority?

For decades, infrastructure deficit has continued to be a bane of Nigerian economic development. But the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway could be a strategic game-changer for the country’s economic growth and industrial productivity. This 700-kilometer infrastructure project has the potential to unlock opportunities in tourism, fisheries, maritime trade, and other coastal industries, collectively contributing billions of naira to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The construction of the road has commenced amid various backlash of growing fiscal concerns, with many labelling it as misplaced priority. The project will span eight years to complete, and is estimated to rake a whopping amount of N15 trillion. The pilot phase of the construction has begun at Eko Atlantic City and will terminate at the Lekki Deep Seaport, with N1.06 trillion already released for the project. According to David Umahi, Nigeria’s Minister of Works, the 10-lane highway, projected to cost N4 billion per kilometre, is set to be the first of its kind in Africa.

The project is aimed at enhancing connectivity and stimulating economic growth. However, the project’s high costs, environmental concerns, and the demolition of existing businesses have sparked debates. If there’s ever a time Nigeria needs serious infrastructural improvement to drive economic growth, it’s now. And the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway can be a catalyst towards this mission.

Catalyst for Economic Development

The Lagos-Calabar coastal highway is viewed to become a vital driver of Nigeria’s economic development by enhancing trade routes, streamlining transportation, and strengthening regional integration. Nigeria’s road network spans an estimated 195,000 kilometers. Of this total, federal roads cover approximately 35,000 km, state roads about 17,000 km, and local government roads make up an estimated 140,000 km. However, a large proportion of these roads remain either unpaved or in poor condition, limiting their functionality

Whereas virtually every individual in the country and economic sector depends on transportation in one form or another, with road networks being the most widely used. This underscores the importance of an efficient road system, where commuters travel without delays caused by deteriorating roads and where goods are moved promptly and safely from origin to destination. Such infrastructure is essential to stimulating economic growth. Good road infrastructure reduces logistics costs and boosts productivity, especially in agriculture, where the timely movement of produce from farms to markets is crucial to the value chain.

The industrial sector likewise relies heavily on road connectivity to link production sites to final consumers.

The highway also holds great potential to boost tourism by improving access to Nigeria’s coastal attractions, ranging from the scenic beaches of Calabar to the dynamic cultural landscape of Lagos. In addition to connecting existing tourist sites, the route could spur the development of new destinations and hospitality services along its path. This anticipated growth in tourism has the capacity to generate substantial revenue while creating long-term employment opportunities for local communities, particularly for young people.

Tourism currently accounts for just 2 percent of Nigeria’s GDP, but its untapped potential could surpass the revenue generated from the oil and gas sector if strategically developed. Many tourist destinations across the country have the capacity to sustain entire state economies. For example, Cross River State reportedly generated N1.7 billion in 2017 and attracted nearly two million visitors through its carnivals and festivals alone. A thriving tourism sector would also have a ripple effect, stimulating growth in the hospitality industry, boosting the aviation sector, and increasing the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

With Nigeria’s unemployment rate currently at around 4.3 percent in the second quarter of 2024, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is expected to create numerous jobs—from construction roles to lasting positions in logistics, tourism, and fisheries—providing a timely economic uplift during a crucial phase of national job recovery.

For fisheries and marine resources, enhanced road networks connecting fishing communities to urban markets could stimulate the growth of the sector. According to RSIS International, in 2021, the Nigerian fishing industry contributed 1.16 percent to the country’s GDP, and in 2022, it contributed 0.47 percent. The sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP has seen fluctuations, with a notable increase from 0.5 percent in 2013 to 4.5 percent in 2021.

By embracing sustainable practices and prioritizing high-impact investments, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway can become a model for using infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and long-term environmental sustainability.

Shereefdeen Ahmad is a journalist and Free Trade Fellow at Ominira Initiative.

