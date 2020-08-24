The N5m hate speech fine

FOR good reason, a cross section of Nigerians, trade unions, media practitioners and experts, and civil society organisations have reacted angrily to the recent decision of the Federal Government to increase from N500, 000 to N5 million, the financial penalty for individuals and entities adjudged to have run afoul of the “hate speech” stipulation in the reviewed Nigerian broadcasting code. In a statement signed by its national president Comrade Chris Isiguzo, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) described the increase as “reckless,” “outrageous,” and “an act of impunity against the media.” For Chika Onuegbu, Deputy National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the increase in the fine for hate speech is nothing but a premeditated attempt by the Federal Government to “gag the media.” Consistent with the sentiments expressed by the leadership of the NUJ and the TUC,organised labour under the rubric of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is reportedly planning to stage a nationwide peaceful march to protest both the increased fine and rampant corruption in the higher echelons of government in the country.

We pitch our tent with organised labour and the rump of civil society in their legitimate denunciation of an arbitrary increase clearly aimed at pacifying political opposition against the Federal Government and its functionaries. The Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen once said: “The pillars of truth and the pillars of freedom- they are the pillars of society.” To the extent that neither of these pillars could stand without freedom of speech, it goes without saying that freedom of speech is the real foundation of a democratic society. This is why, contra our compatriots and allies within the trade unions and civil society, we go one step further to condemn the very idea of hate speech as articulated by the current administration. While it is important to denounce the highhandedness involved in increasing the fine for hate speech from N500, 000 to N5 million, this assumes that there is nothing wrong with the original fine of N500, 000. We disagree.

We hold that the case for hate speech has yet to be made, and that what exists at the moment is nothing but a pretext by the Federal Government to penalise speech that it disagrees with. We saw an example in the N5 million fine imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Nigeria Info 99.3 after the latter aired an interview with former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia. The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) accused Nigeria Info 99.3, implausibly, of promoting “unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite to (sic) crime and lead to public disorder.” If indeed the radio station has promoted an “unverifiable” view, the proper thing to do is to ask it to provide verification. Also, if the same view could incite “public disorder,” why hasn’t it?

Nigerians from all walks of life should condemn and legitimately oppose this blatant attempt by the Federal Government to stifle legitimate dissent and put a bridle on free speech. Categorizing speech that is critical of the government as hate speech is a familiar tactic of tyrants. If free speech means anything at all, it is the freedom to offend and be offended, to hate and be hated, and the legitimate response to speech with which one disagrees is not less speech, but more. Criticising the state in the strongest terms possible is not hate speech. It is a constitutional right of every citizen in a free society. We are resolved to keep it that way.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…

We Pay N250,000 Bribe Per Trip, Lagos Truck Owners Cry Out

On Monday last week, the Lagos State government staved off a planned strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) in the state over alleged extortion of its members by security operatives and hoodlums in the course of conducting their lawful business…

It’s Sad That Public Servants Depreciate Immediately After Retirement —Osun Ex-HoS, Akinwusi

I must tell you that I am one of the saddest people around because having served the government for a good part of one’s life, 35 years, and retiring with nothing to take home is disheartening. Even when such people were still in the active service, their monthly earnings were not sufficient for them. Before I became the HoS, I was always challenged when I saw people retire and discovered that the quality of their lives depreciated…

El-Rufai’s Humiliation And Mamman Daura’s Curious London Trip

The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited by his history of intolerance and verbal terrorism against his own people will inflict tremendous violence on the governor’s psychic wellbeing…