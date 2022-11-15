The matter of food

Opinions
By Salisu.N.Dambatta
Owolabi insurance Mentors food

FOOD, water, air and shelter  are the most  essential elements for life and living in every part  of the world. This was so in the past, it is so in the present and will equally be so in future.  But in this piece it is  the significance and importance of food these days that will be highlighted. Without food security, human beings will find it almost impossible to survive  and engage in other activities that contribute to a blissful and  dynamic  life and living  on earth.  All it takes to achieve food security are food availability, affordability and adequate nutrition to make humans function properly.  Thus, food matter is  a big matter. In Nigeria,  there is an engineered feeling, some may say, belief, that Nigeria is in hunger. The mass media, especially FM Radio stations in which broadcast journalists largely operate as  “citizen journalists,” promote views and opinions that seem to suggest that the country is facing famine.  They do this without reliable or real-time  facts to support their claims. And mentioning hunger in conversations  has become a routine, not because hunger is indeed rampaging Nigeria, but simply because of the mass conditioning of  minds by “citizen journalists”  who work for countless  FM radio stations in the country.

Many of the stations continuously relay stale stories of  high prices of food commodities, occasionally based on  what  the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)  reported for the previous three months to their audiences. This is done while ignoring  the current prices of individual commodities that have fallen despite high cost of transportation and the big scramble for commodities by frightened hoarders of Naira notes.  The truth is that  newly-harvested stable food  commodities  are being delivered  to market massively.  This reality caused drops in the  prices of new  yam, millet, maize,  cow pea, sweet and Irish potatoes, cocoyam, groundnuts,  Bambara nuts, sorghum, and indeed all the stables except paddy rice.  However,  most operatives  of the radio stations and writers in  newspapers  are based in cities.  They shop in pricey  supermarkets as opposed to open air  markets. They rarely pay attention to what is happening outside those big cities.  Thus, they can hardly discern the  general downward trend in food prices. Nigeria being the largest producer of yams and cassava in the world, these food crops are available all-year round and affordable in most parts of the year. The country is among the top ten world producers of pearl millet, food sorghum, cowpea, groundnut, maize and all the main stables consumed in the country.  Such commodities are cheaper in Nigeria than in  sister African countries.  Merchants and end-users from ECOWAS member countries, Sudan, South Sudan, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and even further afield, come to Nigeria in droves to buy such commodities in large quantities.  This is the truth.  It is worthy of note that some of the commentators on food prices genuinely fear that the floods that affected the country this year (2022) may negatively  affect food  production,  cause  massive food scarcity and bring “famine”  to Nigeria.  This is not necessarily so.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

The flooding that sadly claimed  hundreds of  lives of our  compatriots, devastated farms and destroyed houses and other public infrastructure  can still be turned into some positive use as was done by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development during the 2011-2012 flooding. Then Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, advised what the country could do to turn  the misfortune of the flood into good use. The Federal Government accepted the idea. Seeds, seedlings and other essential inputs were rapidly supplied to farmers. They were  encouraged to cultivate the flooded plains  after the water had receded.  The flood water had brought with it organic debris that enriched the soils.   And the soil was so wet that it retained moisture long enough for the crops to grow and mature. The result  was a bumper harvest in the affected areas.  It is not too late to replicate that effort regarding the 2022 flooding.

  • Dambatta is a journalist.

You might also like
Opinions

Externality and debt-for-climate deal

Opinions

Mentors are overrated

Opinions

Currency: Redenomination outweighs redesigning

Opinions

No Bobo! No Zobo!! Part II: Merchants of Salvation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More