The massacre of Yoruba people in Kwara

If you think that the ongoing massacre of Yoruba people in Kwara State by Fulani terrorists is some farmer-herder clash, proceed straight to Aro, Abeokuta, for a mental evaluation. The terrorists who are maiming young and old, male and female, burning houses and farmlands and molesting wife and maid are not cattle rearers looking for fodder: they are merchants of bloodshed seeking the extermination of local communities. They have seized many lands across the country, right in the presence of law enforcement, and are continuing their genocidal onslaughts in the face of state inaction/complicity.

Have you seen the video of the distraught Kwara Yoruba woman on the bare earth bewailing the slaughter of her darling husband whose body lay on the ground before her? The husband of her youth, the same man for whom she had cooked breakfast that very day, lay beside her, forever silenced. May this woman’s voice be recorded eternally against the killers: “They have killed my husband, I have no one, I am the one videoing myself. Kwara State government, they have killed my husband. The Department of State Services gave guns to Miyetti Allah after collecting guns from Yoruba vigilantes. My husband was coming home, they broke the glass of the vehicle he was in and killed him and his brother. They killed 14 persons. They killed 10 vigilantes and took away husband and wife… This is my husband, Ishola, I cannot run away from his corpse. I cannot run from my husband’s corpse.”

To the lunatics who mocked this woman, I have to say: there is a God in heaven who watches over all. A woman has just lost her husband in the most horrendous of circumstances, and you see reason to load the internet with vile abuse?

You may have seen the terrible videos showing distraught community members mourning their loved ones and others exiting their land of birth in droves. Go to Oke-Ode community in Kwara State and see what it means to experience agony. May I tell the authorities: please, stop this genocide. If you push the Yoruba race, the Igbo race or any other race to war after decades of longsuffering, there may be no country to even think of afterwards. Only the beginning of rebellion is tolerable. How can one ethnic group perpetually torment nearly 500 ethnic groups, slaughtering people at will? Who disarmed the Oke Ode hunters and why? Why do you disarm the Yoruba so Bororo Fulani can kill them? This provocation is becoming too outrageous.

Hear an Oke Ode resident: “We have made efforts and we are tired. People are running away from the community, even students.” Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun LG of Kwara State, like other Yoruba communities, is under siege. According to the police,12 vigilante members, including the Baale of Ogbayo, were killed during the recent onslaught by Fulani terrorists. The non-Yoruba communities are also under siege. In Essanti village of Patigi, the perpetual provocateurs are at their genocidal game. Ditto in Marri. Or Matogu where, in September, no fewer than 10 people, including a pregnant woman, were slaughtered. The Nupe Descendants Union (NDU) has sent many Save Our Souls messages to the Kwara State Government to no avail.

In the face of the endless slaughter in Yoruba communities, an activist said in deep anguish: “The rest of Kwara needs to break away from Ilorin, so they can be protected by Amotekun.” This need not cause any trouble: if the Yoruba communities, including those in Kogi State, wish to be united with their kith and kith in the South-West, let this be arranged by law. After all, Nigeria’s six zones are “geo-political,” meaning that you can tinker with the politics, the same politics that created something called “Atisbo” in Oyo State.

In August, the ‘Ìgbìmọ̀ Májékóbájé Ìlẹ̀ Yorùbá’ (Yoruba Union) gave Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq seven days to stop the bloodshed or face public rejection. “We can no longer sit idle while our ancestral lands are turned into killing fields,” it declared in a statement signed by its convener, Olusola Badero, and its Home Director, Princess Balogun. It was speaking in the aftermath of the Saturday, August 9, 2025 incident that forced residents of Babanla and surrounding communities to flee their homes: more than 200 terrorists had stormed the area on motorcycles from multiple directions. They sacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, killing five people (including a police officer), looted the main market, abducted villagers, and forced more than 3,000 residents to abandon their homes. For how long will this outrage go on in a land that has both king and chief? The Fulani killers have been launching their genocidal attacks for over a month, yet we are supposed to be One Nigeria. I laugh in Swahili.

Indeed, just like the elders of Plateau State and some Hausa groups once did, a coalition of 130 Pan-Yoruba groups has reportedly written to the United Nations, warning of a looming genocide against the Yoruba people of Western Nigeria. The petition signed by Popoola Ajayi, Secretary-General of the Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements, cited the September 17 killing of 15 people in Oke-Ode by suspected Fulani militants. I cannot fault the group’s claim that the incident was “a prelude to the mass invasion of Yoruba territories by heavily armed terrorists who are known for their thirst for blood and human flesh.” The Yoruba people, like other groups, have endured more than a century of violence and torture in the hands of extremists since the 1804 Jihad. Ask the people of Igangan in Kwara State. Visit Ishieke in Ebonyi State.

The following is from the website, https://www.irohinodua.org/help-us-yoruba-in-kwara-cry-out-as-terrorists-sack-communities/: “The Igbomina-Yoruba community of Isanlu Isin in Kwara State has called for urgent intervention to save it from terrorist attacks. Suspected Fulani terrorists have plunged many Yoruba communities in Kwara into turmoil with residents living under the constant threat of bandits. The communities claim bandits have turned their once-peaceful land into a ‘theater of fear, bloodshed, and uncertainty’ Many Yoruba communities in Kogi are facing the same challenges. A statement signed by Dr. Jacob Ayanda Esq, Vice President of the Isanlu Isin Development Association, on behalf of the people of Isanlu Isin..called on the Federal Government and other Yoruba Communities to come to their aid. “We have been under siege by criminal bandits for over two months now.”

If the Yoruba are to survive this brutal onslaught, it is time to put up a resistance. The Yoruba communities must defend themselves; they must meet brutality with utter viciousness. It is better to fight and lose than to refuse to fight. Relying on divine law, international law and justice, I say: you will either defend yourselves or perish and vanish without trace. As former Defence/Army chief Theophilus Danjuma has said, if you wait for anyone to defend you, then you will all perish one by one. I will conclude by saying this: any attempt to deny any community the opportunity to defend itself is an open declaration of war on that community. These communities existed long before anything called Nigeria.