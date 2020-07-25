The dog-eat-dog world of Malami and Magu

The Nation of July 16 reported suspended acting EFCC boss Magu to have said, “What I have gone through is a case of dog eats [sic] dog.” In July 8, I said of the Malami/Magu fight: “I have no dog in the dog-eat-dog food fight between two dogged scammers.”

I’m glad Magu agrees with me that he’s a “dog” that another “dog” is eating. In other words, he isn’t innocent.

He is himself a dog that eats other dogs but whom a bigger dog is now eating. In a dog-eat-dog world, dogs do whatever it takes to get the upper hand. Malami is now the top dog. Magu is the underdog. But they’re both bad dogs.

Dog-tired Nigerians are asking the same question that the Baha Men asked years ago: who let the dogs out?

