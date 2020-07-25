The dog-eat-dog world of Malami and Magu

Notes from Atlanta with Farooq Kperogi
By FAROOQ KPEROGI
Abacha, coronavirus, Progressives, Nigeria,

The Nation of July 16 reported suspended acting EFCC boss Magu to have said, “What I have gone through is a case of dog eats [sic] dog.” In July 8, I said of the Malami/Magu fight: “I have no dog in the dog-eat-dog food fight between two dogged scammers.”

I’m glad Magu agrees with me that he’s a “dog” that another “dog” is eating. In other words, he isn’t innocent.

He is himself a dog that eats other dogs but whom a bigger dog is now eating. In a dog-eat-dog world, dogs do whatever it takes to get the upper hand. Malami is now the top dog. Magu is the underdog. But they’re both bad dogs.

Dog-tired Nigerians are asking the same question that the Baha Men asked years ago: who let the dogs out?

