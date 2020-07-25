Independent artists can now make money from their music — LUME

In an effort to redefine music distribution and ensure smooth delivery for artistes and record labels in Nigeria and around the world, a music distribution firm, Level Up Media and Entertainment (LUME) has set up a concept for music stakeholders.

The initiative was facilitated by two young entrepreneurs, Emeka Stephen Uzoka and Ifeanyichukwu Paul Afor, who are co-founders of the company. According to Uzoka, the music distribution platform was born out of the desire to help independent artistes raise funds from their songs as against their plights of not making money from their works.

“Artistes help the blogs drive more traffic which helps bloggers make money and leaves the artistes empty-handed. This prompted me and my partner Paul Afor to think about a solution to this, which will help artists make money from their songs, including songwriters. Level Up Media and Entertainment is not just a music distribution company, it is a 360-degree music marketing platform that includes playlist pitching, ad campaigns, radio promotion, and tour planning,” he added.

According to the co-founder, Paul Afor, LUME will be the first-ever remote-based music distribution platform in Nigeria and possibly in Africa with the vision to employ over one thousand direct and indirect staff members in Nigeria and Africa at large in the next five years.

“The world is now a global village and it is easy for music and news to circulate with very good marketing and this is the aspect we have added to make a difference in the entertainment industry. The issue of not being transparent about the revenue an artist makes from his/her song is not in the dictionary of LUME.

“We have built-in streams and download counter that is displayed on every artist’s dashboard for you to know what revenue you have made so far, we are also planning to put in place our own streaming platform by next year. The streaming platform is currently in progress in the tech lab and it’s planned to completely disrupt how music streaming services are handled in Africa,” Paul added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE