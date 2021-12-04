The covid-19 omicron variant

I just heard about the new COVID-19 variant called, Omicron. Kindly let me know what it is and if it is already in Nigeria.

Orire (by SMS)

The Omicron variant is a variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant was first reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa on 24 November 2021. The variant is however said to have very mild symptoms and signs. Yes, the Omicron variant has been detected in Nigeria. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), three persons with history of travel to South Africa returned positive tests for the new covid-19 variant.

