The best of ladies new bags

From the tiny purse to the belt bag to chain-embellished bags, these new bags are the rave of the moment and they are beauty combined with functionality, which is the reason for buying a bag anyways.

They are must-have accessories and rocking anyone of them can take your outfit from zero to hundred real quick. Check out some of them.

Shoulder bag: This is a handbag or purse with at least one strap attached to it that is long enough to fit over the shoulder. The straps generally are securely reinforced on the bag. The strap is intended to be looped over the shoulder so that the shoulder sustains the bag and the user can carry it hands-free.

Crossbody bag: This type of bag is designed to be worn on one side of the body with the strap looped over the opposite shoulder.

Tiny purse: Also called a micro bag, this type of bag fits almost nothing but looks amazingly cute. The micro bag should not fit your cell phone.

Belt bag: This is a small pouch worn like a belt around the waist strung by a strap above the hips that is secured usually with a buckle. It is also called fanny bag, moon bag or belly bag.

