Anambra govt awards Ekwulobia–Nnobi Dual Carriageway project

The Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has awarded the Ekwulobia to Nnobi Dualisation Road Project, aimed at completing the linking of the four major Anambra cities by dual carriageways, thereby enhancing the smooth flow of traffic across the state and completing the Anambra Beltway.

This formed part of the resolutions reached at the 14th ANSEC Meeting, which took place at the Light House, Awka, on Monday.

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, stated that ANSEC reviewed and approved the progress report for the 2024 Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan (BERAP), as part of the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme.

According to the release, the state commits to implementing reforms each year aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business.

It further noted that ANSEC reviewed the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, observed some hitches, and proffered solutions. It also urged supervisors of various agencies to allow public servants who have proof to take part in the CVR exercise.

ANSEC further approved and awarded additional projects, including the construction and dualisation of the Ekwulobia to Nnobi (32.6 km) road, the supply and installation of mechanical appurtenances at the College of Nursing Sciences, and the construction of a metallic viewpoint barricade at the Light House, Awka, among others.

ANSEC also joined the nation in mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London hospital, and observed a minute’s silence.

