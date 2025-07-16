Revive trade union education to defend workers’ rights, CITAD tells labour leaders

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has emphasised that trade unionists need to engage in political processes and policy directions, as these policies directly impact the environment in which unions operate.

The organisation highlighted the importance of equipping trade union members not only with traditional skills in negotiation and advocacy but also with critical knowledge about the broader political and policy contexts that influence workers’ rights and welfare.

This statement was made by the Executive Director of CITAD, Engr. Y.Z. Ya’u, during the opening session of a three-day program for labour leaders and union educators held in Kano State. The initiative aims to revitalise trade union education and enhance the collective representation of workers across the country.

According to him, “Union members should have the analytical skills to critique existing frameworks and propose viable alternatives.”

“If you have passive members who are not critical, unions become docile. But if you build a culture of accountability and active engagement within the unions, then the movement regains its vitality and independence,” he stated.

He noted that ” The program is designed to revive trade union education so that union members are better equipped with skills and knowledge to effectively represent workers, including through collective bargaining, to win meaningful victories for their members”.

He said that”Over the past decade, many civil society efforts have been limited to passive engagements such as election and budget monitoring”

While these are important, they do not in themselves transform society. We believe that by building the capacity of people to engage critically and actively in all spheres of life not just elections, we can spark meaningful change.” he said

He, however, pointed out that the initiative goes beyond traditional “bread and butter unionism,” adding that the essence of the labour movement must include a broader concern for how politics and public policies shape industrial relations and social conditions.

Engr. Ya’u, however, linked the program to CITAD’s core mission of building an active and conscious citizenry capable of driving societal transformation. According to him, true societal change is only possible when the people themselves are transformed into active agents of progress.

He explained that the risks of passive union membership, noting that when union members fail to demand accountability or question leadership, unions become weak and vulnerable to government control.

Engr Yau then described the Institute as an experimental initiative, calling on participants to critically engage with the process, share experiences, and apply the knowledge gained in their respective unions, institutions, and organisations.

