Dangote set to crash cooking gas price

The Dangote Group is set to reduce the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, in Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote, the company’s president, disclosed this at a recent tour of his refinery.

According to him, the current price of cooking gas is expensive and unaffordable for many Nigerians who rely on firewood for cooking.

“The one that we didn’t write, which you must have seen, is LPG. Currently, we do LPG of about 2,000 tonnes per day.

“You know Nigeria is gradually moving to the usage of LPG. But I believe it is expensive, but right now we’re trying to bring down the price and make it cheaper,” he stated.

Dangote warned that if distributors don’t reduce prices, the company will sell directly to consumers, allowing people to transition from firewood or kerosene to LPG for cooking.

He stated, “If the distributors are not trying to bring it down, we’ll go directly and sell to the consumers, so that people will now transit from firewood or kerosene to LPG for cooking.”

The refinery currently produces 22,000 tonnes of LPG daily and is ramping up production to meet domestic demand.

This move aims to make cooking gas more affordable, with prices hovering around ₦1,000 to ₦1,300 per kilogramme expected to be brought down.

However, operators in the sector have expressed concerns, fearing a possible monopoly.

Dangote’s plan to start direct sales to consumers has been met with resistance from existing distributors, who argue that the move could undermine the industry.