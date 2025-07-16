Police arrest woman for blackmailing Thai monks with thousands of sextapes

Police have arrested a woman who allegedly had sex with Thai monks and then used pictures and recordings of the encounters to demand money from them.

According to authorities during a press conference on Tuesday, the woman, who they are dubbing “Ms Golf,” had sex with at least nine monks. Over the previous three years, they estimate that she collected about 385 million baht ($11.9 million; £8.8 million).

According to a police spokesperson, investigators who investigated her home discovered over 80,000 images and films that were used in blackmailing Thai monks.

This scandal is the latest to rock Thailand’s much-revered Buddhist institution, which in recent years has been plagued with allegations of monks engaging in sex offences and drug trafficking.

Police said the case first came to their attention in mid-June, when they learned that an abbot in Bangkok had suddenly left the monkhood after being extorted by a woman.

Ms Golf “had a relationship” with the monk in May 2024, police said. She later claimed to have his baby and demanded child support of more than seven million baht, they added.

Authorities then discovered that other monks had similarly transferred money to Ms Golf, which police called her “modus operandi”.

Police added that they found that nearly all of the money had been withdrawn, and some of it had been used for online gambling.

When investigators searched Ms Golf’s house earlier this month, they seized her phones and found more than 80,000 photos and videos that she had used to blackmail the monks, police said.

She is facing multiple charges, including extortion, money laundering and receiving stolen goods.

The police have also opened a hotline for people to report “misbehaving monks”.

Police found more than 80,000 photos and videos on Ms Golf’s phone, which she used in blackmailing Thai monks.

The scandal has prompted the Sangha Supreme Council – the governing body for Thai Buddhism – to say it will form a special committee to review monastic regulations.

The government is also pushing for harsher penalties – including fines and jail time – for monks who breach the monastic code.

This week, Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn revoked a royal command he had issued in June, conferring higher titles to 81 monks. He cited the recent cases of misconduct, which he said have “caused Buddhists to suffer greatly in their minds”.

In Thailand, where more than 90% of the population identify as Buddhist, monks are highly revered. Many Thai men also choose to temporarily ordain as monks to accumulate good karma.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

