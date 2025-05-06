Detergent-laden truck catches fire after tyre burst in Kwara

A truck carrying loads of detergent packed in paper cartons caught fire on Monday due to a tyre burst while in motion.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at approximately 1:25 pm in Lasoju community, along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway in Kwara State.

It was also reported that the resulting fire spread to the detergent products inside the truck, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The Kwara State Fire Service, which confirmed the incident, stated that it involved an articulated truck with registration number ALK 625 XA.

“The continuous friction between the damaged tyre and the hot tarred road generated excessive heat, igniting the tyre. The fire quickly spread to the detergent products, which were packed in paper cartons,” said Hassan Adekunle, Head of Media and Publicity for the agency.

_“Upon arrival, the dedicated firefighters swiftly commenced operations to contain the blaze and prevent further damage. Their efforts were commendable, as they worked tirelessly not only to extinguish the fire but also to salvage the goods being conveyed. Fortunately, no lives were lost, and no injuries were reported.

“The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to remain vigilant and safety-conscious at all times, particularly when transporting flammable or heat-sensitive materials.”

