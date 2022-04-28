FCTA embarks on sensitisation against unethical waste disposal

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has embarked on a sensitisation campaign against unethical waste disposal in the city.

Speaking at the formal commencement of the one-day roadshow campaign in Abuja on Thursday,

The permanent secretary of the FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the former commencement of the one-day road sensitisation and campaign, said it was significant to create awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

He said relevant stakeholders have faulted the worrisome state of the country’s environment due to challenges arising from poor waste disposal by households and businesses operating within the FCT.

Adesola who was represented by a Director in his office, Samuel Atang, explained that the administration through the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and other partners have been making effort to ensure that all wastes are being evacuated promptly.





He said: ” The FCT Administration cannot work in isolation but needs the support of the residents to make the city clean for people to live and enjoy.

“Good health and well-being is a function of a clean environment, which is a part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 to be achieved in 2030 and a healthy environment is a principal vehicle for achieving the global,” Adesola said.

Convener of the campaign and Acting Director of FCT Reform Coordination & Service Improvement Department, Dr Jumai Ahmadu said the initiative was long overdue considering the frequent reports about some residents converting the public facilities to waste dumps.

“This campaign is long overdue because, at the FCT call centre, we receive several complaints from some residents over unethical disposable of waste, the campaign will also instil into people the habit of waste recycling.

“We are going around the city today to ensure that residents understand how to dispose of wastes, clean environment will improve residents’ health and well-being, and how dirty environment can lead to disease outbreak. If wastes are disposed properly, we won’t have health and environmental challenges,” she said.

The campaign tagged: ‘Sensitisation campaign on unethical disposable of waste in the FCT’ started at the popular Area 1Round-About through Area 10, UTC, Wuse market, Berger bus stop and the ever-busy Jabi motor Park.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE