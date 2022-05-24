Terrorists issue FG seven days ultimatum over Kaduna train passengers

Abductors of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have threatened to kill the passengers in their custody if the Federal Government fails to release their eight children who are currently in an orphanage home in Jimeta, Adamawa State.

In an audio released by a Kaduna State-based publisher and obtained by the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, the terrorists said these children are being kept by the Nigerian Army.

The terrorists suspected to be Ansaru said, “We are not after money. We don’t need it.”

They however affirmed that “We have a good reason for doing what we did. Until our demands are met none of the victims will come out alive even if it means we all die with them.

“They are well taken care of as you can see from the pictures we sent to you via WhatsApp, but we assure you that this will not continue.

“We choose you (Tukur Mamu) to convey this important message to the government, the families of the victims and Nigerians in general because we believe you won’t alter our message.





“Not only that, we have seen you severally with Sheikh Gumi in the forest, therefore, we recognised the fearlessness in you.

“Our children numbering about eight between the ages of one to seven years are currently being held at an orphanage in Jimeta, Adamawa State under the supervision of the Nigerian Army.

“The names of our children are Abdulrahman, Bilkisu, Usman, Ibrahim and Juwairiyyah. They were forcefully taken from our wives in Nasarawa and taken to the orphanage.

“For any continued discussion on the release of these passengers and a safe resumption of the train service, our children must be released unconditionally.

“Only then we will release some of the abducted victims, especially the women while other passengers will be released on a prisoner exchange with some of our arrested comrades by the government,

“Therefore, we rely on you and urged you to convey this important message to everyone,” the leader of the group who gave his name as Abu Barra asserted.

“If the government decides not to respond so be it. We are warning Nigerians, especially those that are patronising the train that if this matter is not resolved peacefully, the day they decide to attack us or do anything funny, passengers or commuters should forget using the train or following the Abuja-Kaduna road.

“Nobody can stop us from doing what we intend doing. we will be consistent and they can’t stop us. We believe that you will deliver this message as it is,” Abu Barra concluded.