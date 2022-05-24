Ex-JAMB Registrar, Abubakar, dies at 74

The former Acting Register of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr Saleh Abubakar, is dead.

The family member of the deceased, Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, who is also the Special Adviser to Gov Darius Ishaku on Press Affairs, confirmed the development to Tribune Online said Abubakar died at a Kaduna hospital after a protracted illness.

According to him, Abubakar who hailed from Jalingo, Taraba State but resident in Kaduna, was aged 74 years.

A 1973 graduate of history from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Abubakar was a member of the Nigerian National Constitutional Conference under Gen. Abacha regime from 1994-1995.

Before joining JAMB in 1996 as Director of Admissions, He was a lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) for 19 years and was also the Chief Executive Officer of the College of Preliminary Studies (CPS) Yola in the defunct Gongola State and later he headed the College of Education, Jalingo, Taraba.

The remains of the deceased who is survived by one wife, 12 children and 11 grandchildren have since been buried in Kaduna in accordance with Islamic Injunctions.





