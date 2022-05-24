2023: See me as servant leader, Fayemi tells APC delegates in FCT

Ahead of the weekend presidential convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State Governor and presidential hopeful, Dr Kayode Fayemi has promised to build on the security architecture put in place in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while also ensuring that the original inhabitants of Abuja properly are compensated and given pride of place in the scheme of things.

Speaking with the party faithful in the FCT, the Ekiti State Governor said he was aware of the cries of marginalisation by

Gbagyi people in the FCT and assured them of adequate representation.

He also said he was aware of the growing security challenges in Abuja and promised to address them.

“My government will address this imbalance and revert to the original number of Local Government Areas which gave the indigenes effective representation.

“We shall also build on the gains of the security architecture put in place by the Buhari administration. Many are quick to forget how the FCT became a hotbed of violence and frequent bombings between 2012 and 2015.

“Many may have forgotten the UN House bomb incidence, the Banex bomb incidence and several incidences of terrorism.





“We appreciate how far we have gone, but we shall address the gaps noticed, introduce intelligence, and technology, retool the armed forces and bring to bear my expertise in security consultancy around the world by bringing innovations that will ensure that the FCT becomes a fortress and the safest place to live, work and do business.”

Speaking further on security, the presidential aspirant promised to embark on the aggressive retooling of the manpower of the armed forces, retooling the armaments, embark on expansive intelligence improvement, and use of technology.

“I’m here to offer myself as a servant leader. I’ll work for the people, be fair to everyone, be just, equitable, and courageous and heal the wounds of years of division by offering inclusiveness and giving everyone a sense of belonging. I’ll end banditry and all pockets of disagreements in the country.

“My focus would be on bringing peace to my fatherland and ensuring that the Ibadan man finds home in Sokoto and the Sokoto man finds home in Akure, Abakaliki, Onisha or Owerri. The Owerri man must find a home in Damaturu. This is the Nigeria I want to fight for and I’m confident it’s achievable.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

2023: See me as servant leader, Fayemi tells APC delegates in FCT

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

2023: See me as servant leader, Fayemi tells APC delegates in FCT