Terrorists ambush Guards Brigade in Abuja, signal hints Law School as possible target

Barely 24 hours after terrorists named President Muhammad Bihari, Malam Nasir Rufai and other government officials as the next targets, the terrorists on Monday struck Abuja and ambushed the Guards Brigade, inflicting serious injuries on the elite security officers. A signal on the attack reads that the Law School in Bwari may be targeted for attack.

The primary duty of the Guards Brigade is to provide security for the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja especially the Presidential Villa.

Security sources said that the troops were ambushed along Bwari-Kubwa Road while on routine patrol.

According to the source, “Available reports show that the troops were on routine patrol of the

Bwari-Kubwa area when they were attacked suddenly.”

Our source, however, hinted that the ambush was forcefully repelled by the Guards Brigade troops who restored sanity to the area immediately.

It was gathered that the wounded soldiers were immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The signal message on the attack reads: “troops on routine patrol along Kubwa – Bwari were ambushed by suspected terrorists. Three soldiers were injured during the attack. The soldiers have been evacuated for medical attention. Details on the extent of their injuries are still under confirmation. The ambush attack happening within the general area of Bwari shows that the terrorists are actually within the location and possibly preparing to carry out their plans to attack the law school in Bwari as earlier reported.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Guards, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa confirmed the attack but declined further comments.

