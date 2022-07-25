NSCDC parades serial motorcycle thieves, receivers in Kwara

Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday paraded a gang of eight suspected serial motorcycle thieves and receivers in Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking during the parade, one of the suspects, Wasiu Ismail, 30, said that they usually look out for houses whose tenants and owners forget to lock their gates before going to bed to steal their property.

Ismail was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on July 15, 2022, for stealing three motorbikes at different locations in Ilorin and Oro town along with other six accomplices.

The suspect said that he regained freedom from prison on July 2, 2022, after serving a year and half imprisonment for plasma TV theft.

“We stole two of the motorbikes in Oro around at about 2:00 am after we have discovered that the gate to the compound was opened.

“We also used the same methods in most of our other operations in Ilorin and work with other groups to feed us with information,” he said.

The ex-convict, who said he is a painter, said that another member of the gang, who he said sourced for buyers; one Ogunbiyi Johnson (Biggy) from Osogbo, Osun State that machines were sold for N130 each.

Ogunbiyi, who also confessed to the crime, said he was a furniture maker along Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Ilorin, said that he only took the suspects to sell the machines at Ogbomoso.

On his part, Lukman Rasheed, 42, who was also contacted to get buyers for the stolen machines, said he was only told that the machines were being sold by some students who were arrested by EFCC but looking for money to bail themselves.

He, however, said the machines were sold at N330,000 each as against the N130,000 Biggy presented to the suspects.

Addressing journalists, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said “There have been cases of incessant theft or motorbikes in Kwara State and its environs lately, to the extent that some of the victims have been killed in the process.

He gave the names of the other suspects and accomplices as Abifarin Sunday; a barber, Taiwo Elijah and Moses Ishola.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

