Terrorists abduct mother of Kano APC senatorial candidate, AA Zaura

Suspected terrorists on Monday in Kano, have abducted the mother of All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano Central Senatorial candidate, Abdulkarim Abdulsalam Zaura, popularly called A.A Zaura.

It will be recalled that A.A Zaura, a die-hard loyalist of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was initially eying the governorship seat but was advised to relinquish the position for the Kano Central Senatorial seat which he later won unopposed.

A source disclosed that the aged mother of the politician, Hajia Laure Mai Kunu, was abducted in the early hours of Monday before the Muslims’ call to prayer

The chairman of Ungogo Local Government, Abdullahi Garba Ramat, who confirmed the development, said the security agents have informed him officially of the incident.

According to him, Hajia Laure was kidnapped at her residence in Rangaza ward of Zaura village of Ungogo local government.





The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, has confirmed the incident

He disclosed that an Operation Puff Adder team of the police has been deployed to the area to rescue the victim and arrest the criminals involved.