Terrorists abduct mother of AA Zaura, Kano APC senatorial candidate

Suspected terrorists on Monday in Kano, have abducted the mother of All Progressive Congress (APC) Kano Central Senatorial candidate, Abdulkarim Abdulsalam Zaura , popularly known as A. A Zaura.

It will be recalled that AA Zaura, a loyalist of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, clinched the Senatorial ticket of the APC after being advised to relinquish his ambition for the governorship position of the state, thereby settling for the Kano Central Senatorial seat, which he won unopposed.

However, a source disclosed that the aged mother of the politician, Hajia Laure Mai Kunu, was abducted in the early hours of Monday before the Muslim’s call to prayer

While speaking with the chairman of Ungogo Local Government, Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat, who confirmed the development, said the security agents have informed him officially of the incident.

According to him, Hajia Laure was kidnapped at her residence in the Rangaza ward of Zaura village of the Ungogo local government.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, adding that the operation Puff Adder team of the Police have been deployed to the area to rescue the victim and arrest the suspected criminals.





