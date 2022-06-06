Minister condemns Owo church attack, directs NEMA to assess situation 

• 33 victims currently on admission at Emergency Ward - NEMA

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Minister Owo attack NEMA
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Sunday condemned in its entirety,  the killing of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.
Umar Farouq described the murder as cold-blooded, evil and horrific.
The Minister commiserated with the families of the dead, the Catholic Church, the people and the Government of Ondo State.
“This killing is horrific and mindless. The killing of many worshippers inside St. Francis Church on a Sunday morning is condemnable. A lot of men, women, young girls and children had their lives snuffed out during a church service in Owo.
“I mourn with their families and state government as well as the church. We pray for the repose of their souls.”
Umar Farouq stated that a team of officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have already arrived in Owo, Ondo State to assess the humanitarian situation in the community and immediately provide succour to the victims and their families.
“Officials from NEMA Ekiti Operation office have arrived at the Federal Medical Center  Owo where the dead were taken to and the injured are being treated.
“NEMA is already conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the victims and the casualties,” she noted.
Meanwhile, Mr Kadiri Olarenwaju, Head of NEMA Ekiti Operations Office, covering Ekiti, Ondo and Osun State disclosed that 22 adults and 11 children are currently on admission at the emergency wards at the Owo Medical Centre.

