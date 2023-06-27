There is tension in the Idoani community of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state following the killing of a naval officer in the town on Monday evening, while naval men allegedly went on a rampage in the town, to ensure the arrest of killers of their dead colleagues.

Tribune Online gathered that military men had invaded the agrarian community to look for those behind the killing of the colleagues which had degenerated into a more worrisome situation, leading to the shutting down of shops and marketplaces.

Most young men in the community have fled the area over fear of arrest while many residents of the community were reportedly worried over the development as colleagues of the deceased officer allegedly threatened to avenge his death.

According to a source in the community, the naval officer who was driving along the road in the community reportedly splashed water on a passenger on a motorcyclist while trying to avoid potholes on the road.

The deceased was said to have parked and apologized to the motorcyclist who commands a sizeable number of thugs in the community but the man identified as Ayo also known as Oyibo, refused to listen to all the pleas from the naval officer.

The Okada rider, however, called some hoodlums in the town who invaded the scene and hit the naval officer with an iron rod on his head, losing unconsciousness

The naval officer was rushed to the hospital in the town but gave up before getting to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor.

The Okada rider was apprehended and handed over to police in the town while one of the thugs who hit the deceased with the iron was said to have taken to his heel to avoid being arrested.

Speaking on the development, the Council Chairman, Hon. Dennis Adekunle frowned over the killing of the naval officer, attached to Navy Secondary School, Imeri, condemning the killing of the young officer by some hoodlums in the town.

Adekunle who called for calm said the council has already contacted the Management and authorities of the school with a view to resolving the issue and bringing the perpetrators to book.

According to the council boss, some community leaders are currently meeting to send an emissary to the Naval School at Imeri to pacify the authority.





The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said detectives from the state are on the trail of perpetrators who fled the town after killing the naval officer.

Odunlami said “One Sunday Olaoluwa reported that his friend, a navy personnel attached to Navy Secondary School Imeri, by the name Akingbohunmi was attacked at about 5:20 pm by some six men led by Oyibo.

“He said the attack was due to an altercation that arose from a minor motorcycle-pedestrian accident.

“The suspects used iron and plank to beat the victims and the police rushed to the scene and the victim was taken to the General Hospital Idoani where he was confirmed dead.”

Odunlami however, said all the suspects fled the town after the incident but assured that they will be brought to book to face the wrath of law.

