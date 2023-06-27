Zamfara State government has reiterated its resolve that under no circumstances they will not negotiate with bandits in the name of a peace deal in the state.

This was disclosed by Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Nakwada while addressing newsmen on Tuesday on the activities of Governor Dauda Lawal-led administration in the state.

According to him, the state government had no intention of engaging any leader of bandits or their agent in the discussion, whatsoever, in the name of a peace deal that has never worked before.

The SSG expressed the state government’s preparedness to, rather, pursue the bandits to wherever they are and crush them including their sponsors.

“The state government would work in collaboration with security agencies and fight against insecurity to the doorstep of the bandits in the state.”

He further lamented that the immediate past administration of Bello Matawalle has wasted billions of naira on white elephant projects that had no direct bearing on the lives of people.

He reiterated the present administration’s determination to recover all stolen properties of the state.

He called on the people of the state to cooperate with the government on its policies and programmes, saying “they are aimed at reducing or alleviating sufferings of the masses.”

