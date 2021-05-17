Tegbe celebrates with Oyo ALGON

All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship aspirant during the 2019 general elections, Mogaji Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has joined leaders and stakeholders in the APC at a victory party held to celebrate the success of the party at the Supreme Court in a case filed over the unlawful removal of elected Chairmen and Councillors by the Oyo State Governor.

Speaking at the occasion, Tegbe congratulated members of the forum on the victory won at the Supreme Court while urging them to be at the forefront of reconciliation within the party at the grass-root level.

He asserted that only a united party can win as he emphasised the importance of the local governments being the closest to the people at the grass-root.

He also saluted all members of Oyo ALGON led by Prince Abass Aleshinloye for their doggedness in this course.

Earlier, the Oyo State Councillors Forum, drawn from the 33 LGAs and 35 LCDAs, on Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to Engineer Tegbe at his Bodija residence.

The Forum, led by their coordinator, Hon Adesoji Adesokan with representatives drawn from all Geopolitical zones in Oyo state thanked Mogaji Tegbe for his consistent contribution to the party, most notably, his financial support to ALGON and the party during the court case in which the party emerged victoriously.

They commended him for staying and supporting the party and its candidate in the 2019 election while assuring him their total support in any future aspirations.

While reacting to their visit, Tegbe thanked the Councillors for their visit and requested delegates to observe a minute silence for their departed colleagues who passed on in the course of the struggle for their mandate.

He reiterated his commitment to Making Oyo first again as he sought the support of the Councillors as the party prepares for its congresses towards the 2023 Gubernatorial elections.

The party, which was hosted by former Oyo State First Lady, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, held at the Oluyole Residence of Late former Governor Ajimobi.

Other Leaders and stakeholders what attended include Chief Akin Oke (Oyo APC Chairman), Hon Bolaji Afeez Repete (Deputy National Youth Leader), Mrs Hannah Ogunesan (former Head of Service), Mrs Mabel Williams (Oyo APC women Leader, Hon Seyi Adisa, Chief Bayo Adelabu, Mr Ayo Kareem, Dr Olusola Ayandele, Dr Azeez Adeduntan, Hon Bimbo Kolade, Hon Bimbo Adekanbi, Hon Isaac Omodewu, Hon Ademola Ojo, Mr Bolaji Tunji, Mr Adeola Adelabu, Chairmen of LGs and LCDAs led by ALGON Chairman Prince Abass Aleshinloye and a host of others.

