Hoodlums attack INEC state headquarter in Enugu

The State Headquarters office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu was attacked, on Sunday by hoodlums.

A statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed that the hoodlums which wanted to set the Commission property ablaze “set the foyer ablaze, vandalised some offices in the main building and caused extensive damage to some of the Commission’s movable assets within the premises.

“Six utility pick up vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt down while two more were smashed and damaged.”

Okoye further disclosed that security agencies who were at the scene have commenced an investigation.

The Commission expressed grave concern over incessant attacks on its state offices which it noted, “portends danger to national electoral activities.”

Tribune Online checks revealed that the attacks on its Enugu offices occured less than two weeks after hoodlums set ablaze its office in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, and similarly torched its office in Ohafia Local Government Area in Abia State which was renovated recently.

The statement by Barrister Okoye further disclosed that the Commission is holding an emergency meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), on Wednesday, while another meeting has been fixed with heads of all the security agencies in the country under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

