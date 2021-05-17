Bauchi SWAN expresses displeasure over poor performance of Wikki Tourists FC

Bauchi State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN), has expressed displeasure over the current performance of Wikki Tourists football club of Bauchi in the ongoing Nigerian professional football league.

According to SWAN through its Secretary, Bala Bawaji Konkyiel, having played twenty-one matches, the team currently occupies the fifteenth position on the log with twenty-four points, which does not reflect the efforts and investment of the state government in the club.

“However, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN) in Bauchi is calling on the state government to as a matter of urgency set-up a committee to look into the problems facing the club with a view to finding a lasting solution,” the statement further contained.

Furthermore, SWAN also called on both the management and players of Wikki Tourists football club to brace up and return the state Darling team to its position of eminence.

It’s could be recalled that the Bauchi based club had lost back to back with a devastating 5-1 against Katsina United in Katsina and 2-1 against Nasarawa United at home.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of the fans and supporters of the club have called on the state government to as a matter of fact sack both the management and technical team of the club for what they described as ineptitude in the discharge of their functions.

Some of the supporters who spoke to Sports Journalists immediately after the match outside the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium opined that the club performance in the last two seasons has been a poor run.

They said that despite the huge investment by the government in the welfare of the club, it has refused to reciprocate the gesture a development they said makes both the management and technical crew incapable of running affairs of the club.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Bauchi SWAN expresses displeasure over poor performance of Wikki Tourists FC

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Bauchi SWAN expresses displeasure over poor performance of Wikki Tourists FC state