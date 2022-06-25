Tears as late gospel singer Osinachi’s body arrives Abia for burial today

Osinachi Nwachukwu has begun her final journey home as her body arrives at her hometown in Abia State for interment earlier today.

About two months after her demise, the remains of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu have arrived for interment in Abia State.

The singer’s body was received in her home town in Amakpoke Umuaku community, Abia.

tribune Online reports Osinachi, who sang the popular song ‘Ekwueme’ died on April 8, 2022

Osinachi, who sang the popular song ‘Ekwueme’ died on April 8, 2022.

Prior to the final internment on today, a night of worship was held in Abuja on Thursday, June 23.

