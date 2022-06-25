Insecurity: Bauchi Gov expresses concern over spate of attacks on communities

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has expressed concern that if left unchecked, the relative peace being enjoyed in the state will collapse as bandits appeared to be emboldened in their onslaught on several parts of the state recently.

Bala Mohammed, who was in the company of the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, and other top Government officials, made expression at Sabon Gida Jada in Alkaleri Local Government Area on Saturday, when he paid a sympathy visit to the community, following a deadly attack by bandits last week.

He therefore called on citizens to join hands with security agencies by being proactive to ensure that banditry did not thrive in the state.

The Governor admitted that these recent attacks by bandits in the hitherto peaceful state were becoming rampant and charged citizens to be on the alert.

He said that security agencies cannot defeat bandits alone without the support of the locals who know the terrain very and should direct security operatives on how to track down the bandits.

Bala Mohammed, therefore, called on residents to join hands with security agencies in the fight against criminals by being on the lookout and giving information on any suspicious activities or movements of strange individuals in the area.

The Governor however promised to strengthen relations between communities and the security agencies, particularly the Police, in order to further maintain the hitherto peace enjoyed in the state.

While sympathizing with the residents of Sabon Gari Jada, the Governor described Maryam Mohammed who was killed while preventing the bandits from killing her son as a heroine.

He said that her death was not in vain saying his administration will immortalize her because according to the Governor, “her heroic act was an example for others, especially women”.





Bala Mohammed charged the police to promptly respond to distress calls and information made by residents to forestall future reoccurrence.

Earlier the Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government Council, Yusuf Garba, disclosed that the bandits infiltrated communities in the area through border neighbouring communities in Plateau and Taraba States.

Yusuf Garba thanked the Governor for the visit and urged residents of Alkaleri to continue to be proactive saying that security is not in the hands of security agencies alone as individuals have roles to play in safeguarding the community.

He thanked the Governor for the visit, saying that it is a demonstration of his love for his people and concern for security.

The CP while speaking, appealed to residents to always provide the police with information that would help in addressing crimes and other criminal activities.

Recall that no fewer than four people were killed and several others injured to various degrees when the bandits attacked four communities in Alkaleri LGA.

A few days after the incident in Alkaleri, the bandits kidnapped a village head and his son in a Community in Toro local government.

