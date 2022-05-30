TDPel Media receives Globee Business Awards

TDPel Media, an online newspaper and interview publishing platform launched in 2020 has been awarded The Globee Business Awards and has been added to the Globee Business Directory.

The Globee® Awards are the world’s premier business awards consisting of nine award programs: Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®.

In June 2021, Capital One announced a partnership with the TDPel Media to “use these services to support product growth and develop their customer-base. Hiring is expected to support this strategy”.

TDPel Media has notable contributors including TD Balsam, an OAP, Actress, Model and Host.

