Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sam Uche, on Tuesday confirmed that the people who abducted him, a bishop of the church and his Chaplain collected the sum of N100 million as ransom before they could secure their release.

The Prelate was kidnapped alongside the Bishop of Owerri Diocese and his chaplain last Sunday on their was from a church programme in Okigwe, Imo State to Isuochi in Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

They were however released on Monday after spending a day with the abductors.





Recounting his experience at a a press conference at the Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Church, Yaba, in Lagos on Tuesday, the cleric said the church paid the sum of N100 million to the abductors, adding that the money was arranged in five sacks of N20 million in each sack.

He also said that neither the federal, state governments nor even the security operatives made efforts to secure his release.

