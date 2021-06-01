TD Africa partners Dell Nigeria, IBM to empower 50 school girls

It was a rain of laptops for 50 selected school girls last week, as TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest technology, solutions and lifestyle distributor hosted the beneficiaries to the second edition of its Girls in ICT Day event.

The event, hosted at the Tech Experience Centre, located at the Yudala Heights in Lagos, will go down in history as arguably one of the most potentially life-changing empowerment sessions for the Nigerian girl child.

In addition to the donation of a laptop to each participating school girl, in partnership with the Nigerian team of foremost technology brand, Dell Technologies; 10 exceptional girls from the five participating schools were also selected for enrollment in a digital skill acquisition programme by multinational technology company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).The visibly elated girls expressed their gratitude to the organisers of the event, with a promise to utilise their new gifts judiciously for personal and professional improvement.

The event was organised under the auspices of ‘This is Me’, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of TD Africa.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, urged the young girls to develop a life-long learning habit, with the aim of making themselves valuable in their immediate environment and to the society.

“Never stop learning. Learning should be part of your routine now and forever. Wherever you find yourself, you must leave a footprint. All through your life, you will come across a few yeses. Be encouraged by those yeses, and be grateful for them. On the other hand, you will also come across lots of noes.

However, be challenged by them, with the aim to make yourself a better version of yourself. So, even the noes have their roles. This is because the more noes you tell me, the better I become,” Ekeh said.

The TD Africa boss further told the girls to be ready to pay the price for a successful life by working hard. Equally important, she counselled them to strive for professional and financial independence, noting that there are no barriers or glass ceilings that can hold back a confident woman. Mrs. Ekeh disclosedthat life would always come with its own challenges, adding that when such challenges come, they should avoid adopting a defeatist approach to solving such problems.

Her advice came as the Country Manager, Apple, Teju Ajani, also encouraged the teenage girls to embrace the STEM disciplines, with a view towards pursuing a career in technology which remains a male-dominated sector.

