Chrisland, Kola Daisi, Trinity Varsities sign MoU with new horizons for digital skills empowerment

Three of Nigeria’s top private universities in Nigeria, Chrisland, Kola Daisi and Trinity, have signed separate Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with New Horizons, world’s largest Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and e-business skills training organisation to empower undergraduates with digital skills.

At the separate signing events with the Nigerian affiliate, the vice chancellors of the universities encapsulated their institutions’ visions for producing 21st Century compliant graduates and positioning of their citadels of learning at the front row of ICT-driven universities in Nigeria and the world at large in the shortest possible time.

The Vice Chancellor of Kola Daisi University, Professor Adeniyi Olatunbosun, said the collaboration will enable the students acquire international competencies which will distinguish and enhance their marketability both locally and internationally.

He said the university is partnering with New Horizons given its pedigree, which aligns well with the vision and mission of the University which emphasize the production of graduates that are able to respond to socio-economic needs through their high employability attributes and competencies.

In the same vein, the Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, Professor (Mrs) Chinedum Peace Babalola, said the partnership was a strategic step to further enhance the realisation of the institution’s objective to build a new generation of leaders through the education of total graduates who have both academic excellence, morals and internationally-rated IT and e-business professionalism, which will boost their post-graduation employability and entrepreneurial chances.

Also, the Vice Chancellor of Trinity University, Professor Charles Ayo, strongly emphasised that the University is very much concerned with production of graduates that will be able to stand taller than their counterparts in terms of academic and professional competencies by seamlessly leverage the 4th industrial Revolution technology for post-graduation lucrative employments and self-employments as wealth creators.

Moreover, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr Tim Akano, commended the managements of the universities for their bold steps to synergise with the experts from the industry through the adoption of the international certification-based ICT/E-business skills and project-oriented empowerments for the students, as obtained with other sixteen Nigerian university partners.

He said it was high time Nigerian universities become the factory for the production of 21st century-ready graduates who can rival their counterparts anywhere in the world in terms of lucrative employability and self-employments, since they are bound to compete with graduates from across the world.

He further said Nigerian universities can re-position through the partnerships as high-tech/IT research centres through the leverage of 4th Industrial Revolution technology and produce novel IT-facilitated products which can generate billions of dollars to them from international investors. He said this was what obtained in world-class Universities like Hebrew, MIT, Stanford, among others that are financially buoyant through leverage of IT-based technological researches.

