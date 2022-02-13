TCN takes delivery of 15 new power transformers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it recently took delivery of 15 brand new power transformers from the Apapa port, Lagos.

It also announced the commencement of full digitization of old transmission substations in its network.

The Company in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, on Sunday, said the transformers comprise 10 number 60MVA 132/33kV and five 150MVA 330/132kV capacity transformers which have been delivered to its central store in Ojo, Lagos State.

It said the transformers would then be delivered to various TCN project sites across the country.

The statement quoted the Ag. Managing Director, TCN, Dr Sule Abdulaziz, as stating that the contract for the supply of the transformers under the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP) was funded by the World Bank.

However, he said the TCN would decide on the project site where the transformers will be installed.

He informed that on installation and connection to the grid, the 10 number 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers and the five (5) 150MVA 330/132kV transformers will add 637MW and 850MW respectively to the transmission network, consequently increasing the total capacity of the transmission system by 1487MW while ensuring N-1 reliability criteria in the substations, which is strategic in enhancing grid stability.

Abdulaziz noted that earlier in August 2021, the World Bank also funded transformer supply contracts which brought in 10 number 60MVA132/33kV transformers and 25 earthing transformers.

According to him, out of the ten 60MVA transformers, five were installed in Karu and Gombe Substations, while two are currently being installed in Kano and one in Lagos State.

“This is the first time in the history of TCN that it took delivery of large numbers of transformers within a short period. These are milestone achievements for TCN, as it strives to implement its short-term development plan under the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The World Bank-sponsored NETAP project is only one of the TCN donor-funded projects aimed at expanding the transmission grid, while also prioritizing maintenance of the existing transmission infrastructures” he said.

Meanwhile, the Company noted digitisation of old transmission substations in its network is aimed at improving the automation system of old transmission substations and their connectivity with the proposed TCN SCADA System.

It said the scope of work for the project includes the supply, installation, configuration, testing, commissioning of Substation Automation Systems (SAS) as well as the control and relay protection systems in the substations.

“This project would further contribute to grid management and reduce system losses.

“The digitisation project is funded by the World Bank under NETAP (Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project), managed by the Project Management Unit of TCN.

“In Port-Harcourt Region alone, five substations would be digitized, including Afam 1, Ahoada, Yenegoa, Owerri, and Uyo substations,” the statement read.