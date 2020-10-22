TCN boss emerges Chairman West African Power Pool

The Managing Director (MD) Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr Sule A. Abdulaziz, has emerged as Chairman of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), executive board.

Abdulaziz’s appointment came on the heels of his nomination by the former MD/CEO of PHCN, Engr Joe Makoju, who is an honorary member of the power pool.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mba in Abuja, the Company said his appointment was announced during the 46th virtual meeting of the WAPP Executive Board chaired by the Secretary-General, Mr Siengui Apollinaire KI.

While making the nomination, Engr Makoju noted that Engr Abdulaziz is an expert in engineering with vast experience in the electricity sector, hence his ability to perform creditably.

In his response, the Ag. MD/CEO, Engr, Sule Abdulaziz, assured of his total commitment to the overall objective of the regional electricity body.

He expressed the need to move the pool to the next level of operational efficiency and solicited the support of member utilities, especially members of the Executive Board in this regard.

He further urged all WAPP member utilities to continue to collaborate actively with the secretariat to ensure effective and efficient coordination and implementation of all WAPP programmes.

The West African Power Pool (WAPP) was created by Decision A/DEC.5/12/99 of the Twenty-Second Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and adopted during the Twenty-Ninth Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Niamey.

